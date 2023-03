Weights from Newtown, Pennsylvania Isaiah Johnson 144.5 vs. Antonio Sanchez 144.5

Oscar Barajas 137.8 vs. Roberto Gomez 144.5

Nimal Farmer 145.3 vs. Boris Nde 141.2

Dominique Mayfield 265.6 vs. Jerome Aiken 227.8

Erron Peterson 160.4 vs. Tariq Green 159.4

Najeem Johns 139 vs. Raekwon Butler 138.5

Soslon Alborov 154 vs. Brendan O’Callaghan 155.4

Jonathan Wiles 229.8 vs. Ali Ellis 211.4 Promoter: RDR Promotions

Venue: Newtown Athletic Club

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 6:30 PM ET

