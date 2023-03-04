Brandon Figueroa 125.8 vs. Mark Magsayo 126
(WBC featherweight title)
Jarrett Hurd 159.2 vs. Armando Reséndiz 161
Amilcar Vidal 159 vs. Elijah Garcia 158.6
Terrell Gausha 156.6 vs. Brandyn Lynch 155.6
Travon Marshall 145.6 vs. Justin DeLoach Dock 147
Enriko Gogokhia 143 vs. Samuel Teah 141.6
Venue: Toyota Arena in Ontario, California
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime + Showtime YouTube Channel and Facebook page
Another weekend, another ok fight. Crappy year so far for fight fans..Spence? Charlos? Where the hell are you guys?
This one should be a war! Gonna be hard to top Nery – Hovhannisyan, but I hope they give it a shot. I hope he does well but, given that I don’t know what to expect from him, I don’t think that it would THE biggest shock if Hurd lost this one.
I didn’t even know Hurd was on this undercard. Guess he’s trying to get back in the picture. He needs a very strong convincing win.