Figueroa, Magsayo make weight Brandon Figueroa 125.8 vs. Mark Magsayo 126

(WBC featherweight title) Jarrett Hurd 159.2 vs. Armando Reséndiz 161

Amilcar Vidal 159 vs. Elijah Garcia 158.6

Terrell Gausha 156.6 vs. Brandyn Lynch 155.6

Travon Marshall 145.6 vs. Justin DeLoach Dock 147

Enriko Gogokhia 143 vs. Samuel Teah 141.6 Venue: Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime + Showtime YouTube Channel and Facebook page DAZN Weights from Culiacan Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

