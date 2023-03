DAZN Weights from Culiacan Angel Fierro 134.4 vs. Eduardo Estela 134.2

(NABO lightweight title) Eduardo Núñez 130.6 vs. Martin Ceyca 128.8

Misael Rodriguez 162.6 vs. Aaron Guerrero 161.2

Alejandro Young 127.2 vs. Francisco Piña 125.8

Criztec Bazaldua 136.4 vs. Jose Bustamante 135.4 Venue: Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Figueroa, Magsayo make weight Gassiev crushes Balogun in two Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.