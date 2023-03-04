Gassiev crushes Balogun in two In a pretty big under-the-radar fight, former unified cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (30-1, 23 KOs) scored a second round knockout against previously unbeaten former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun (20-1, 16 KOs) to claim the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title on Friday night at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. A Gassiev right hand put Balogun down for the count. DAZN Weights from Culiacan Ritson, Davies make weight Like this: Like Loading...

