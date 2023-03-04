In a pretty big under-the-radar fight, former unified cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (30-1, 23 KOs) scored a second round knockout against previously unbeaten former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun (20-1, 16 KOs) to claim the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title on Friday night at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. A Gassiev right hand put Balogun down for the count.
If this was a big fight, boxing is in even worse shape than I thought.
You figured this is what would come to Balogun given how late he started and how aggressive he fought. Hopefully he got paid a nice purse to go all the way to Armenia for this fight.
Gassiev is 29, which is pretty young for a heavyweight and he won’t be 30 until October. He actually has quite a bit of time to make a move, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him in against Yoka – Takam winner.