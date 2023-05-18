Unbeaten WBA #2 super featherweight Otar “Pitbull” Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Edy Valencia (20-11, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The aggressive Eranosyan pressed the action and pulled away to a 98-92, 97-93, 97-93 verdict.

Unbeaten super welterweight Marques Valle (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Demarcus Layton (8-5-1, 5 KOs). Quick stoppage by the referee.

Unbeaten super middleweight Darrelle Valsaint (8-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Marcelo Bzowski (11-22-2, 2 KOs) in round two.