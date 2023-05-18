May 17, 2023
Boxing News

WBA #2 Eranosyan remains unbeaten

Unbeaten WBA #2 super featherweight Otar “Pitbull” Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Edy Valencia (20-11, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The aggressive Eranosyan pressed the action and pulled away to a 98-92, 97-93, 97-93 verdict.

Unbeaten super welterweight Marques Valle (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Demarcus Layton (8-5-1, 5 KOs). Quick stoppage by the referee.

Unbeaten super middleweight Darrelle Valsaint (8-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Marcelo Bzowski (11-22-2, 2 KOs) in round two.

Haney-Lomachenko Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >