Undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their PPV clash May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney: “I feel like he should have fought me four years ago. But now the time has come. It’s going to be worse for him than it would have been had we fought back then…on paper, this is my toughest test. But I look to make it an easy night. I look to make it as easy as possible and come out victorious.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “He is a high-level boxer. He understands boxing. He knows what he needs to do. He can use his reach. He can use his feet. He can create distance. But I have a lot of experience in this sport. It will be very interesting for me.”