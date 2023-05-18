Undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their PPV clash May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Devin Haney: “I feel like he should have fought me four years ago. But now the time has come. It’s going to be worse for him than it would have been had we fought back then…on paper, this is my toughest test. But I look to make it an easy night. I look to make it as easy as possible and come out victorious.”
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “He is a high-level boxer. He understands boxing. He knows what he needs to do. He can use his reach. He can use his feet. He can create distance. But I have a lot of experience in this sport. It will be very interesting for me.”
Loma wins KO 5
Loma: playing it cool as a cucumber. Doesn’t give Haney nothing to post on the wall and gives him a false sense of security. Haney still talking trying to convince himself. No matter what DMV says, Loma unanimous decision maybe majority decision since it is Vegas.
It’s a sad day when Haney is in a PPV main event. My prediction is a lot of boos, movement and postering.
Can’t wait to see Haney Vs Shakur in the future and see them break the step stat record. 400 000 steps landed, 15 total combined punches landed thru 12 rounds.
The ranks 3/10 in my PPV ranking which I will now create for each PPV
Haney: “But I look to make it as easy as possible”. In other words: Jab, jab, jab clinch. Jab, jab, jab, right hand, clinch. Jab, jab, clinch. Jab, clinch. Clinch, clinch, run, run, jab, clinch.
Haney graduated from the Hector Camacho/John Ruiz/Wladimir Klitschko school of “boxing”. At least those three had an excuse. Camacho got tagged by Edwin Rosario (though he got the W via decision) Ruiz got starched by David Tua and Klitschko was demolished by Corrie Sanders. None of them wanted to get nailed like that again. I imagine Haney knows something about his own beard if he’s performing in such a fearful manner without having eaten a really truly solid punch yet. One thing’s for certain, he’s not interested being remotely entertaining to watch in the slightest, and if no one’s entertained, good luck selling any tickets.
school of boxing? those names fought the names, have some respect…
“I imagine Haney knows something about his own beard if he’s performing in such a fearful manner without having eaten a really truly solid punch yet.”
This has crossed my mind about Haney. Linares landed a right hand on him at the end of the 10th round in that fight, and Haney was clearly a bit wobbly going back to the corner. Not sure if Loma’s power will be enough to hurt him, but he is still fast and skillful enough to maybe touch that chin more than Haney is used to.
Pretty much what others have said. This will be an easy Haney win but an absolute stinker of a fight. Then Haney will bolt to 140 instead of fighting Shakur
Y’all don’t know sh**t about boxing. The jab is the first punch that you learn in boxing, so, why not use it to great effect…Larry Holmes, Lennox Lewis, The Klitchkos, Tommy Hearns, Oscar to name a few. If someone only has one tool in their arsenal, a good fighter should be able to exploit it, right? So, Loma throwing 13 punches a round for the first half of the fight and doing his two step dance moves from when he was a child ballerina while still not punching is entertaining? If your punching; how can someone hold you? He’s the 4th best lightweight in the world, deal with it; that’s not that bad. Haney all day and by UD.
And you know shite about boxing, my assets. It’s not the fact that he jabs, but he does it twice then throws a right hand then ties up. All the time. You can have a good jab, but that’s not gonna win the fight unless your fighting a punching bag. All of those guys you mention had right hands and a few of them also had a devastating left hooks. Loma doesn’t throw 13 punches a round and if he did, I would guess he was hurt. Haney fought a one dimensional kamboso, tough guy, but looked ugly. That’s his big fight to date. Haney is going to have trouble making weight and will drain himself. He loses to Loma. Now, You STFU and learn about boxing.
I don’t really have a problem with the scenario of Haney playing it safe and fighting cautiously. Better to fight smart and get the W than to be reckless and lose a winnable fight. He’s 29-0 so far doing what he does. It’s up to Loma to do something about it. Anybody who follows the sport even a little bit HAS to know that this will likely be a chess match and not a brawl, but I’m sure the vast majority here will still be watching. Haney should be fine when it comes to selling tickets and such as long as he keeps winning, especially considering the potential opponents in and around his weight class.