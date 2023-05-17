WBC #2 ranked super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs), has signed with Mark Habibi and Wise Owl Boxing for management. The 25-year-old Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian promoted by DiBella Entertainment, is considered to be one of the top talents in the 154lb division and we’re looking forward to seeing him step up the level of competition.

Lightweight Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) recently signed a multi-fight co-promotional contract with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing. Ortiz will return in a 10-round clash against an opponent to be named on June 10 on the Taylor-Teofimo card in The Theater at Madison Square Garden. In 2022, Ortiz defeated former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, then gave former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko all he could handle before dropping a unanimous decision.

The WBO has given newly crowned WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney five days to submit a physician’s certification for the broken hand he suffered in Saturday’s bout against Vincent Astrolabio. They also want a recovery prognosis and the physician’s opinion as to when Moloney can return to active training and competition.