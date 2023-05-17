By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) will have to defend against WBO interim champion Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) by September 30 per an order from the WBO Championships Committee. Tszyu must win against Carlos Ocampo on June 18 to get opportunity against Charlo.

“It’s massive. It’s the news we’ve been waiting on but again highlights just how big a risk Tim’s fight next month on the Gold Coast is,” Tszyu’s promoter, George Rose told Fox Sports. “If Tim loses, it’s over. No Charlo, no undisputed, no nothing.

“After all the waiting and uncertainty, it’s crazy to think it’s Jermell Charlo who has the advantage… He’s prepping now and doesn’t have a world-class, tough Mexican in Carlos Ocampo trying to take everything away from him. Sunday June 18 has just become a whole lot bigger. The stakes couldn’t be higher. His shot at undisputed depends on it.”

The WBO Championship sanctioned Tszyu to defend his interim title against Ocampo under the condition that the winner must be available, ready, willing, and able to face WBO junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in their next bout no later than September 30, 2023

If the winner is not available to fight Charlo by September 30, regardless the reasons or circumstances, the WBO World Championship Committee reserves the right to issue all further rulings deemed necessary.