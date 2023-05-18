May 18, 2023
Boxing News

Frazer Clarke opponent named

Heavyweight Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mariusz ‘The Viking’ Wach (36-9, 19 KOs) at London’s historic York Hall on Friday, June 16th, live on Sky Sports. Clarke was a 2020 Olympics bronze medalist and Wach was a 2004 Olympian.

Also on the card, billed as “A Step To Greatness,” are unbeaten super lightweight Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) against Aram Fanyan (22-1, 4 KOs) and female lightweight star Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KOs) against Yanina Lescano (13-2, 4 KOs). The event is promoted by BOXXER.

  • Debois is a little bit raw, but can really crack and is gritty. Interested in seeing how she develops

