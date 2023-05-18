Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed world champion when she takes on undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron on DAZN Saturday night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Taylor will be fighting in her native Ireland for the first time in her professional career.
Katie Taylor: “Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is absolutely huge for the sport and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest tests and the biggest challenges. I have a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday evening in front of my home crowd. This is so so special.”
Chantelle Cameron: “It will definitely be hostile but it’s going to be tunnel vision and I’ll be focused on the job at hand. I’ll let everything else go above my head, I’ve got one job to do and that is to win.”
Wow!!! Can’t wait to watch women’s boxing instead of Lomachenko Vs Haney!!! Said no one ever.
You won’t have to choose. This one will be long over before Haney – Loma
You said it. You killed your own joke
I was taking Cameron in this fight when they first announced it and I’ll stick with it, but the closer it gets and the more I see them together, getting the feeling that Katie has another Katie-like night left in her.
Exciting fight. Can hardly wait.
I like Cameron too. I think she will be stronger and more comfortable at the weight than Taylor.
Katie Taylor is special, mentally very strong, she has seen and experienced most things in the ring and survived severe storms, but how long can she last?
Against Amanda Serrano it was close and only an extraordinary survival instinct kept her on her feet, she also had a surprisingly difficult time against the rather inexperienced and at the same time coming of age Natasha Jonas, the fights against the experienced and tough Delfine Persoon were very difficult.
Natasha Jonas and Delfine Persson had length on their side and are both pretty much exactly the same height as Chantelle Cameron.
Katie Taylor is special. The ring is in Dublin. Somewhere I can’t help but wish her this victory as well. At some point, the balloon may burst for Katie Taylor. Maybe it will now in a few hours?