Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed world champion when she takes on undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron on DAZN Saturday night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Taylor will be fighting in her native Ireland for the first time in her professional career.

Katie Taylor: “Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is absolutely huge for the sport and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest tests and the biggest challenges. I have a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday evening in front of my home crowd. This is so so special.”

Chantelle Cameron: “It will definitely be hostile but it’s going to be tunnel vision and I’ll be focused on the job at hand. I’ll let everything else go above my head, I’ve got one job to do and that is to win.”