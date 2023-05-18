Former unified and lineal lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. has signed a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions to present his fights. Kambosos’ ring return will be announced shortly.
“George Kambosos Jr. is an exciting fighter and an engaging personality who will continue to make great fights in the lightweight division. We are thrilled that he has signed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Top Rank was involved in two historical promotions in Australia with George, and we have no doubt that there will be many more to come.”
Is he not still fighting Maxi Hughes in July or whenever it was?
Top Rank is stocking lightweights. Good for them.
Good for George.
Wouldn’t mind seeing Kambosos vs Issac Cruz
Kambosis has money in the bank. He has limitations and will never return to the top. He should buy a gym, a nice house, mortgage-free, and enjoy his family and his health.
Good move here because Kambosos is an exciting fighter with a granite chin. Styles make fights so they should match him up with fighters that make great fights. A Haney will always win so Kambosos needs more straight ahead fighters…