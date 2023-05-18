Former unified and lineal lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. has signed a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions to present his fights. Kambosos’ ring return will be announced shortly.

“George Kambosos Jr. is an exciting fighter and an engaging personality who will continue to make great fights in the lightweight division. We are thrilled that he has signed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Top Rank was involved in two historical promotions in Australia with George, and we have no doubt that there will be many more to come.”