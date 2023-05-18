Kingry announces new trainer Super lightweight star Ryan Garcia has announced that he will now be trained by Derrick James. The Dallas-based James has one of the hottest gyms around with Errol Spence Jr., Jermell Charlo, and Anthony Joshua, among others. Garcia parted ways with trainer Joe Goossen following his loss to Tank Davis. Prograis seeking new opponent Top Rank inks Kambosos Like this: Like Loading...

