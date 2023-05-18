Super lightweight star Ryan Garcia has announced that he will now be trained by Derrick James. The Dallas-based James has one of the hottest gyms around with Errol Spence Jr., Jermell Charlo, and Anthony Joshua, among others. Garcia parted ways with trainer Joe Goossen following his loss to Tank Davis.
Top Boxing News
Ryan more than a new trainer needs a heart and commitment….
I like Ryan and I believe he can turn things around and I respect his belief in God. With that said something tells me he’s gonna make a terrible mistake in dressing up in women’s skimpy lingerie. I hope I’m wrong but something tells me that his promoter is grooming him to wear the skimpiest stilettos with the garter belts that I believe Oscar once wore for that photoshoot.
I really hope I’m wrong but I believe history will repeat itself. Just a very sad thing to do but it has been done before by his promoter and history has repeated itself before. That’s all I wanna say. Good luck in your future Ryan I believe you can make big things happen just please leave the cross dressing alone bro.
Nice shirt Joe gotta go.
Yeah, he’s only one of the best trainers in boxing. Who needs him? Just post on Instagram and get fake praise from fake fans. That’ll take you far in boxing.
These young fighter are so pathetic. God forbid you take any responsibility for yourself and the loss… Nooooo, it’s the trainers fault. The trainer is the reason you got knocked out with a body shot. It’s nothing you did wrong Ryan. Keep posting on social media and getting praised by a bunch of teenagers that know nothing about boxing and just want to dick ride whatever celebrities they are following.
This kids career is over, mark my words his fragile ego isn’t going to accept this loss and instead of turning it into motivation he’s going to let it eat him alive. He’s a social media star already, he doesn’t have the heart or the motivation to last in boxing once the going gets tough.
OF COURSE… ONCE RYAN GETS HIS ASS WHIPPED HE’D HAVE TO BLAME SOMEBODY…WHAT A BOZO
I believe Ryan will be ok, he’s young and strong and will easily defeat Rolly…
Ryan needed a new trainer. He needs a trainer who’s not gonna let Ryan do whatever he wants. Goosen was obviously there for the check and to show off his Hollywood look. Goosen first said this was one of his top 5 training camps. Than, after the fight he says, “You dont train Ryan, you collaborate with him”.
We havn’t seen any footage of them working together. Only Ryan at home throwing fast punches with his friends.
Derreck James is the new Manny Steward. The fix’em trainer.
Not the Trainer’s fault…..
Who knows what happened here but it’s unfortunate when a fighter and trainer split after just one loss. I don’t see how Ryan Garcia is going to do any better in the trainer department than Joe Goossen. Ryan could’ve decided he needed a change of trainers to wrap his mind around his first loss, but maybe Goossen decided Ryan doesn’t have the hunger needed to fully commit to being an elite fighter at this point and doesn’t want to waste his time.