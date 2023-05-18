WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is looking for a new challenger to defend against on June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Liam Raro pulled out,” announced Prograis on social media. “He had an injury, supposedly yesterday. The replacement is supposed to be Arnold Barboza.
“We’ll see if he takes the fight. I know for a long time he’s been calling me out. He says he wants to fight. So now is his shot. I know people are saying if it’s the right opportunity or not, but listen, if you think you can win and you’re fighting for the WBC belt there is no such thing as ‘not the right opportunity.’ So let’s see if he’s going to take the fight.
“I’m calling you out right now Arnold Barboza. You’ve got a chance to fight for the belt and you’ve been calling me out. So let’s see if you’re going to actually take the fight Or you’re going to hide behind the business side of things.”
Paro does have an injury,so you are lucky!!
Lol hilarious
I don’t know if Barboza takes that fight on a month’s notice, but we’ll see. I HOPE he does.
He shouldn’t, he will get his time when it’s the right time.
EZ for you to say when youve been training for a fight already. Its a weak call-out with the fight less than a month away. Give him a full camp just like you had if your gonna call a guy out.
When these guys are as young as they are and are at a level where boxing is their job meaning they do nothing else. They should be in shape all year round. Now, I realize most don’t walk around at fight weight, but when an opportunity like this arises. Barboza has been screaming for a big fight. He should take it otherwise opportunity missed.
No opportunity missed here buddy, he will get his shot when it’s the right time so relax.
Obviously you don’t know boxing. Barboza has been waiting for a shot, but he wants to pick and choose the opponent. He keeps waiting on Teo lopez. Unless he is completely out of shape, he should take the fight. Lopez ain’t fighting him, barboza has no belt. Relax on deez peanuts.
He’s never going to be ready. He’s a bum that Top Rank has been protecting. What the Top Rank fighters are waiting for the belts to be vacant and then fight another lesser guy for the belt.
This dude Prograis is silly, Barboza should wait for his time.
How many times you gonna say that?
Seen on Channel 10 news Paro was devastated having the injury, but did say a fight with Prograis is still gonna happen sooner then later.
I guess it depends on how in shape Barboza is right now. If he’s been in the gym then maybe he takes the shot. It’s an interesting fight.
no luck for prograis