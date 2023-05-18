WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is looking for a new challenger to defend against on June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Liam Raro pulled out,” announced Prograis on social media. “He had an injury, supposedly yesterday. The replacement is supposed to be Arnold Barboza.

“We’ll see if he takes the fight. I know for a long time he’s been calling me out. He says he wants to fight. So now is his shot. I know people are saying if it’s the right opportunity or not, but listen, if you think you can win and you’re fighting for the WBC belt there is no such thing as ‘not the right opportunity.’ So let’s see if he’s going to take the fight.

“I’m calling you out right now Arnold Barboza. You’ve got a chance to fight for the belt and you’ve been calling me out. So let’s see if you’re going to actually take the fight Or you’re going to hide behind the business side of things.”