Taylor, Cameron make weight Chantelle Cameron 139.7 vs. Katie Taylor 139.7

(undisputed female super lightweight title) Terri Harper 150.8 vs. Cecilia Braekhus 153.3

(WBA female super welterweight title) Dennis Hogan 153.3 vs. James Metcalf 153.75

Gary Cully 137.25 vs. Jose Felix 137.25

Caoimhin Agyarko 159.8 vs. Grant Dennis 159.3

Thomas Carty 258.6 vs. Jay Mcfarlane 283.7

Paddy Donovan 148.1 vs. Sam O’maison 149.3

Maisey Rose Courtney 112.1 vs. Kate Radomska 109.7 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Promoter: Matchroom

Ruiz says Twitter account was hacked Prograis seeking new opponent

