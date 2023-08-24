WBA #11 super welterweight knockout artist Johan Gonzalez (33-2, 33 KOs) finished Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-10-1, 8 KOs) with two knockdowns in round five on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Time was 1:57.

In a clash between unbeaten super welterweights, Leonardo Ruiz (13-0, 8 KOs) took a ten round majority decision over Raul Garcia (13-1-1, 11 KOs). Ruiz dropped Garcia in round five en route to a 96-93, 98-91 win on two cards. Garcia was up 95-94 on the third card.

Lightweight Justin Pauldo (16-1, 7 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Eduardo Estela (14-3, 9 KOs). Pauldo took over midway to win 95-94, 97-92, 98-91. Pauldo was deducted a point in round seven.

Super featherweight Mandeep Jangra (6-0, 4 KOs) won by fourth round referee’s stoppage against Markus Bowes (2-2, 2 KOs)