IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against 6’7 Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) on September 30 at the OVO Arena in London. The fight will stream live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Jai Opetaia: “I have been waiting too long for someone to challenge me and now we finally have a fight. Thank you Jordan for stepping up but I hope you are ready!”

Jordan Thompson: “Opetaia is the recognised number one in the division and the best guy out there and that’s why he’s the one I want. This is my time now and the world will see that on September 30th. I ain’t never been one to just take part, I’m a winner, I’m going to win.”

Eddie Hearn: “Jai’s win over Briedis was an historic moment for Australian boxing and solidified him as the number one in the cruiserweight division. Jordan is showing huge courage by bypassing the domestic scene and jumping in with the best in his division for a shot at glory – he should get massive credit for grabbing this opportunity with both hands when others have avoided it.”

IBF female super bantamweight ruler Ellie Scotney (7-0, 0 KOs) make the maiden defense of her belt against Laura Soledad Griffa (20-8, 1 KO) in the co-feature.