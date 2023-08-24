Unbeaten WBA #2, WBC #3, IBF #3 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs) will face off on October 11th for Bazinyan’s NABF and NABA titles at the Casino de Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This bout will be broadcast live on Punching Grace and ESPN+, serving as the co-main event for the IBF super middleweight title rematch between Mary Spencer and Femke Hermans. Heavyweight Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) will feature on the undercard. Opponent is TBA.
Maybe next year Bazinyan will step it up. He’s been around sooooo long despite being just 28 and we still don’t really know what he has.
If Hermans beats Spencer again, Spencer may want to consider calling it a day as a professional.
Never heard of any of these Bums