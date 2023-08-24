Unbeaten WBA #2, WBC #3, IBF #3 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs) will face off on October 11th for Bazinyan’s NABF and NABA titles at the Casino de Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This bout will be broadcast live on Punching Grace and ESPN+, serving as the co-main event for the IBF super middleweight title rematch between Mary Spencer and Femke Hermans. Heavyweight Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) will feature on the undercard. Opponent is TBA.

Like this: Like Loading...