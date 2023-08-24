Showtime Sports has released a special feature recapping Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade in Omaha, Neb., on August 12 following his history-making ninth-round TKO over former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr., on Showtime PPV on July 29. The victory made Crawford the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and the first male fighter to ever win the undisputed title in two weight divisions.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Well-deserved recognition……
Wow! Terence Crawford is a great credit to the black community and a man that future black American young males should be emulating and looking up to. That’s why everybody including the highest government officials in the state turned out for him.
Terrance is a great credit to the human race of ALL colors not just black people…
Must definitely Charlie. People need to remember before we are any color we are human beings first and we as humans represent ALL of society. I believe Crawford is one of those guys that can represent ALL of us.
ES will get revenge in the Rematch I reckon
I hope they had steaks, sandwiches and BBQ – I am suddenly hungry.
Crawford is a stand-up guy. Respect.
He deserves it, I was rooting out for Spence. I am happy to be proven wrong