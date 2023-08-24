August 24, 2023
Boxing News

Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade

Showtime Sports has released a special feature recapping Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade in Omaha, Neb., on August 12 following his history-making ninth-round TKO over former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr., on Showtime PPV on July 29. The victory made Crawford the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and the first male fighter to ever win the undisputed title in two weight divisions.

  • Wow! Terence Crawford is a great credit to the black community and a man that future black American young males should be emulating and looking up to. That’s why everybody including the highest government officials in the state turned out for him.

    Reply

      • Must definitely Charlie. People need to remember before we are any color we are human beings first and we as humans represent ALL of society. I believe Crawford is one of those guys that can represent ALL of us.

        Reply
