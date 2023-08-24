Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade Showtime Sports has released a special feature recapping Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade in Omaha, Neb., on August 12 following his history-making ninth-round TKO over former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr., on Showtime PPV on July 29. The victory made Crawford the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and the first male fighter to ever win the undisputed title in two weight divisions. Mayweather-trained “Primetime” Jones debuts with KO Bazinyan returns Oct 11 Like this: Like Loading...

