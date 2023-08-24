Junior lightweight Dion “Primetime” Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas, Nevada made his professional boxing debut Wednesday night with a knockout victory in the Rodadero at the Burukuka Restaraunt in the beach city of Santa Marta, Colombia. Jones took his time in round one as the very aggressive local Rafael De La Rosa came determined to pull off the upset. Jones turned it up in round two where he abruptly ended matters, dropping De La Rosa who did not beat the count. Jones’ corner was manned by world class trainer Jeff Mayweather.

