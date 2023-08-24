August 24, 2023
Boxing News

Usyk-Dubois Final Press Conference

Ud Conf Dsc 2391
Photo: Piotr Duszczyk

Unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular beltholder Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash at Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk-Dubois will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Oleksandr Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced…I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”

Daniel Dubois: “I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”

Collazo-Diagan Final Press Conference
Mayweather-trained “Primetime” Jones debuts with KO

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Wake me when your done….
    Usyk that is because this will be that type of fight. Usyk uses his footwork and breezes to an umaminous decision.

    Reply

    • I’m thinking either Salsa or Tango. Usyk is one of those guys that doesn’t look good in training but turns it on when it counts. The only question in this fight is if he knocks Dubois out, or wins by lopsided decision.

      Reply

  • Tough fight for Usyk, Dubois is bigger, stronger and punches like a mule ! Usyk is the true HW champion of the world and takes on real challenges unlike Fury !

    Reply

    • Yeah, I agree. Everyone is treating this fight like it’s a walkover. Dubois isn’t an easy out, and he’d be a difficult opponent for anyone. I expect Usyk to win, but this isn’t going to be an easy fight and Dubois is a live dog.

      Reply

    • Completely agree, Regis. I don’t think Dubois is going to sit there and attempt to outbox him at any time. He’s going to push what his natural advantages are at all times. I don’t think it’ll be enough, but I also don’t think he gets ran out of the ring like so many others seem to.

      Reply
    • >