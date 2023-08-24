Unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular beltholder Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash at Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk-Dubois will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
Oleksandr Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced…I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”
Daniel Dubois: “I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”
Pointless fight honestly.
I reckon Uzek wins in a snoozefest.
Well, if nothing else, it’ll get rid of one of the remaining spare belts the WBA used to hand out like raffle tickets.
I reckon you will be watching this so called snoozefest lol
Usyk wins with late stoppage. Dubois won’t be able to handle it.
Wake me when your done….
Usyk that is because this will be that type of fight. Usyk uses his footwork and breezes to an umaminous decision.
Don’t watch the fight or bother commenting, go complain somewhere else.
Wonder what kind of dancing he did, must be a new training technique
I’m thinking either Salsa or Tango. Usyk is one of those guys that doesn’t look good in training but turns it on when it counts. The only question in this fight is if he knocks Dubois out, or wins by lopsided decision.
Tough fight for Usyk, Dubois is bigger, stronger and punches like a mule ! Usyk is the true HW champion of the world and takes on real challenges unlike Fury !
Yeah, I agree. Everyone is treating this fight like it’s a walkover. Dubois isn’t an easy out, and he’d be a difficult opponent for anyone. I expect Usyk to win, but this isn’t going to be an easy fight and Dubois is a live dog.
Completely agree, Regis. I don’t think Dubois is going to sit there and attempt to outbox him at any time. He’s going to push what his natural advantages are at all times. I don’t think it’ll be enough, but I also don’t think he gets ran out of the ring like so many others seem to.
The fight is going to be closer than what a lot of fans expect..