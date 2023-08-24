Unified WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) and WBA regular beltholder Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash at Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk-Dubois will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Oleksandr Usyk: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced…I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”

Daniel Dubois: “I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”