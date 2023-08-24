August 24, 2023
Boxing News

Collazo-Diagan Final Press Conference

Photo: Miguel Cotto Promotions

WBO mini flyweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) hosted a press conference Thursday ahead of Saturday’s world title defense against Garen “Hellboy” Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) broadcast live worldwide on DAZN from the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Oscar Collazo: “I know that Diagan is ready to fight and will come in hungry, but I am ready for him and the world championship belt will stay in my island of Puerto Rico.”

Garen Diagan: “I have done all my job in my training camp to become a champion. I am ready to give my all this Saturday night for my family and the Philippines.”

