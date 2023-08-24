Roughly 1,000 pounds of heavyweight boxers will roll into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on ESPN Saturday evening. In the 10-round main event, Toledo native Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) looks to notch his second victory in as many months against Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs). The 10-round co-feature will see Nigerian knockout artist Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) seek to end the unbeaten run of southpaw puncher Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs). At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say:
Jared Anderson: “This Saturday you will see me sticking to my plan. I’ll be using my jab, my speed. I’m always willing to do whatever I need to do in order to win. And I will continue being who I am because I am great.”
Andriy Rudenko: “I know that my opponent is one of the best heavyweight prospects right now. I will show you what my plans are for stopping him this Saturday in the ring.”
Efe Ajagba: “I will do everything possible to win the fight…I want to thank him for accepting the fight. I’ve been training hard for this fight because I know who he is. I will get things done on Saturday night.”
Zhan Kossobutskiy: “I’m very happy to have this fight. I have faced very strong opposition. It’s been a lot better for my career to have fought strong opposition. I believe the same is the case with my opponent for this Saturday.”
The fight of Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) will stream live on Top Rank’s YouTube channel Saturday at 6:15PM ET.
How much better would this card be if Ajagba or Zhan was facing Anderson? Rudenko is a trial-horse— not a bad fighter by any means, but nothing special. It feels like Anderson’s people are still feeding him and not sure if they want to push him.
The two fighters that interest me on this card are Jalolov 12-0 12 KO’s and Kossobutskiy 19-0 18 KO’s.