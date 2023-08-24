Roughly 1,000 pounds of heavyweight boxers will roll into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on ESPN Saturday evening. In the 10-round main event, Toledo native Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) looks to notch his second victory in as many months against Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs). The 10-round co-feature will see Nigerian knockout artist Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) seek to end the unbeaten run of southpaw puncher Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs). At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say:

Jared Anderson: “This Saturday you will see me sticking to my plan. I’ll be using my jab, my speed. I’m always willing to do whatever I need to do in order to win. And I will continue being who I am because I am great.”

Andriy Rudenko: “I know that my opponent is one of the best heavyweight prospects right now. I will show you what my plans are for stopping him this Saturday in the ring.”

Efe Ajagba: “I will do everything possible to win the fight…I want to thank him for accepting the fight. I’ve been training hard for this fight because I know who he is. I will get things done on Saturday night.”

Zhan Kossobutskiy: “I’m very happy to have this fight. I have faced very strong opposition. It’s been a lot better for my career to have fought strong opposition. I believe the same is the case with my opponent for this Saturday.”

The fight of Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) will stream live on Top Rank’s YouTube channel Saturday at 6:15PM ET.