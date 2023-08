Fight Club OC Weights Michael Meyers 144 vs Tyrell Washington 144

Jordan Panthen 157 vs Todd Manuel 154.6

Sonny Robledo 141 vs Aurelio Parra Cosio 140.0

Ethyn Ewing 134.8 vs Elijah Ozuna 140.6

Nate Palencia 140.2 vs William Davis 139.4

Rene Moreno 134.9 vs Andres Figueroa (will weigh in later) Venue: The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California

Promoter: Englebrecht Promotions & Events

TV: FITE WBA #11 Johan Gonzalez victorious Interview Todd Grishham Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.