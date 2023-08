By Przemek Garczarczyk

DAZN’s Todd Grisham is a fan of fighting: WWE, kickboxing, UFC, crossover fights, was in “Creed III” PLUS, of course, a fan of boxing – as a TV commentator, he did it all. Todd will be in Wrocław, so we’re talking about Dubois’s chances vs. Usyk (slim), the best Polish fighter, Jake Paul being part of the Usyk-Dubois event plus the reason he plays as Deontay Wilder in the Undisputed boxing game.

