WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has arrived today at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to commence his training camp in preparation for a highly anticipated potential showdown against WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue. This eagerly awaited bout aims to determine the undisputed super bantamweight champion of the world.

Tapales, accompanied by his trainer Ernel Fontanilla, is ready to embark on an intensive training regimen at the Knucklehead Gym in Las Vegas. The proposed clash, slated for December, has generated immense excitement among boxing enthusiasts globally.

Tapales expressed his enthusiasm about this upcoming challenge, stating, “I fully comprehend the magnitude of this fight. Becoming the undisputed champion is the ultimate goal in any boxer’s career, and I am prepared to give my all to achieve that. Naoya Inoue is an exceptional fighter, but I have unwavering confidence in my abilities and the hard work I have put into my training. I will leave everything in the ring and prove that I am the best in the division.”