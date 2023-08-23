August 23, 2023
Unbeaten junior middleweight Nikita Tszyu (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a hard-fought sixth round TKO over tough Jack “The Butcher” Brubaker (17-5-2, 8 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Brubaker gave a game effort and took a lot of punishment until his corner threw in the towel in round six. Tszyu went down in round three from a headbutt, ruled a knockdown. Tszyu is the brother of WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and son of ring legend Kostya Tszyu.

WBO #5 super featherweight Liam Wilson (12-2, 7 KOs), rebounding from his loss to WBO champion Enamel Navarrete, to win a clear cut ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBO #12 Carlos Maria Alanis (12-1, 4 KOs) to claim the WBO international title. Scores were 100-89, 100-89, 98-91. Alanis down in round seven.

