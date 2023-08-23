Unbeaten junior middleweight Nikita Tszyu (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a hard-fought sixth round TKO over tough Jack “The Butcher” Brubaker (17-5-2, 8 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Brubaker gave a game effort and took a lot of punishment until his corner threw in the towel in round six. Tszyu went down in round three from a headbutt, ruled a knockdown. Tszyu is the brother of WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and son of ring legend Kostya Tszyu.
WBO #5 super featherweight Liam Wilson (12-2, 7 KOs), rebounding from his loss to WBO champion Enamel Navarrete, to win a clear cut ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBO #12 Carlos Maria Alanis (12-1, 4 KOs) to claim the WBO international title. Scores were 100-89, 100-89, 98-91. Alanis down in round seven.
Wilson has a bright future. I wish him well. He needs to fight once every 60 days and not worry so much about the pay. He needs exposure. Build his audience. If he does that, he could do well in this business.
I don’t think Nikita is going to move past domestic level, Timmay is the Tszyu to watch