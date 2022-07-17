By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated light flyweight Daniel “El Verdugo” Matellon (13-0-2, 7 KOs), a Cuban based in Panama, easily stopped Mexican Ivan Garcia Carrillo (10-2-1, 6 KOs) at 1:02 in round 3 of the main event of the card presented by Sergio Gonzalez Master Promotions on Saturday night in Los Andes shopping mall in Panama City.

Matellon, who was the WBA interim champion of the division until the entity eliminated the title, knocked Garcia down in the first round and did it again definitively in the third, to claim the regional Fedecaribe belt which was on vacancy.

“El Verdugo” Matellon, currently ranked #1 by WBA, has beaten three Mexicans in a row on very important boxing shows. He won the interim championship by majority decision on February 7th, 2020, over Guadalajara´s Erick Omar Lopez, in a fight aired by ESPN, then defended it once, outpointing Nayarit´s Jose Argumedo on June 26th, 2021 in a DAZN show. His victory over Mexico City´s Garcia was televised by Combate Space.