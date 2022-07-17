July 17, 2022
Boxing News

WBA #1 Ward wins, calls out Santa Cruz

Unbeaten WBA #1 featherweight Thomas Patrick Ward (33-0-1, 5 KOs) has demanded that Leo Santa Cruz stop ‘holding up the division’ after taking out Ally Mwerangi (12-3, 8 KOs) in three rounds on Sunday at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

“I’m #1 in the WBA, Leo Santa Cruz is the ‘super’ champion and Leigh Wood is the ‘regular’ champion. It’s Santa Cruz that is holding up the division,” Ward told Probellum.com. “He hasn’t fought for the title in two or three years. Either fight for the title or move on! Move on or do something because there are other fighters waiting for a chance. If Santa Cruz doesn’t fight Wood, then me and Leigh will probably fight. If they do fight, I will take the winner!”

WBA #1 Matellon destroys Garcia in 3

