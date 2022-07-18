July 18, 2022
Boxing Results

Walters captures Aussie 160 crown

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sydney-based middleweight Alex Walters (15-1, 8 KOs) outscored Lachlan Higgins (7-5-2, 2 KOs) over ten rounds to capture the vacant Australian middleweight title at the Orion Function Centre, Campsie, NSW on Saturday. Judges scores: Justin Kennedy 99-92, George Plellis 96-94, Shane Stanford 98-92.

In other action, formerly world-rated super featherweight Bilel Dib (26-3, 13 KOs) stopped Satnam Singh (10-2, 4 KOs) when referee Kevin Hogan called the fight off in round seven of a scheduled ten round bout with the vacant IBF Australasian 130 pound title up for grabs.

Also, welterweight Yousef Dib (17-0, 8 KOs) stopped Ariel Blader (27-35-3, 11 KOs) in round three of a scheduled six round bout.

