Not a really busy week. The big TV fight this week is ESPN+ stream of the WBC featherweight eliminator between two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) from the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.

In a clash between longtime Thai boxing icons, WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (23-0, 9 KOs) defends his title against former WBC champ Wanheng Meenayothin (55-2, 19 KOs) on Wednesday in Chonburi, Thailand. Wanheng ran his record to 54-0 before losing his WBC belt to Panya Pradabsri. Freshmart has been WBA champion since 2014. No English-language TV coverage, but there is usually a Thai-language stream of major fights from that country.