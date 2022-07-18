Not a really busy week. The big TV fight this week is ESPN+ stream of the WBC featherweight eliminator between two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) from the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.
In a clash between longtime Thai boxing icons, WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (23-0, 9 KOs) defends his title against former WBC champ Wanheng Meenayothin (55-2, 19 KOs) on Wednesday in Chonburi, Thailand. Wanheng ran his record to 54-0 before losing his WBC belt to Panya Pradabsri. Freshmart has been WBA champion since 2014. No English-language TV coverage, but there is usually a Thai-language stream of major fights from that country.
I think Dogboe – Gonzalez is a really good fight on paper and I’m still pretty surprised that they actually managed to put Niyomtrong – Moonsri together after all this time. They used to talk about how good of friends the two were so they weren’t interested in fighting. If this is successful, maybe they’ll come up with a way to put Niyomtrong in with Pradabsri if he wins.