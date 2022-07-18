July 18, 2022
Boxing News

New opponent for Callum Walsh

Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) has a new opponent for his next test as Benjamin Whittaker (15-8, 3 KO), of San Antonio, TX steps in for Cleotis Pendarvis in the six-round main event on Thursday, August 4 at The Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. Walsh, who has all his fights by first round KO, will be headlining his third straight 360 Promotions card at the venue. Benjamin enters with four straight losses.

“Fighting Benjamin Whitaker is an even bigger step up for Callum in only his fourth professional fight,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “Callum understands he needs to fight tough competition headlining UFC Fightpass and Freddie Roach says he’s up for the challenge.”

Canelo-GGG Undercard Update 3
Fight Week

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>