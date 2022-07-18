Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) has a new opponent for his next test as Benjamin Whittaker (15-8, 3 KO), of San Antonio, TX steps in for Cleotis Pendarvis in the six-round main event on Thursday, August 4 at The Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. Walsh, who has all his fights by first round KO, will be headlining his third straight 360 Promotions card at the venue. Benjamin enters with four straight losses.

“Fighting Benjamin Whitaker is an even bigger step up for Callum in only his fourth professional fight,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “Callum understands he needs to fight tough competition headlining UFC Fightpass and Freddie Roach says he’s up for the challenge.”