July 18, 2022
Boxing News

Canelo-GGG Undercard Update 3

Unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs), who has extended his promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, will fight for his first pro title when he meets Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) for the WBC USNBC silver title on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on September 17 in Las Vegas. The fight can be seen on DAZN PPV Pay-Per-View in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on regular DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​.

Pacheco-Collazo is the latest bout to be added to the bill, with WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez defending his world title against Israel Gonzalez as the co-main event and Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams taking on Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International middleweight title.

New opponent for Callum Walsh

