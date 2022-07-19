Unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell held a media workout in his hometown of Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Monday, as he prepares to take on former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy on Showtime July 30 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The telecast is headlined by two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia making his 154-pound debut against exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr.

Gary Antuanne Russell: “We train for perfection every day. We know that execution is what wins fights. If our opponent can’t make the necessary adjustments to keep us off them, then that’s on them. This sport is a battle of wits. My will versus your will and my intelligence versus yours…if we come out unscathed from July 30, we’ll start working on the next opponent and get another fighter with great credentials in there. We’ll be looking at fighting for the titles. Our goal was to clean out the division. That’s the first goal, then we’ll start moving up to other weight classes eventually.”

Russell was joined at his media workout by his older brother and new trainer, former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr.

Gary Russell Jr: “Rances is a great opponent. Whoever wins this fight is getting a big leg up in their career. My brother is looking to take over the division. I don’t think there’s any fighter in the division who he couldn’t beat. He can run through these guys. All he has to do is listen, that’s it…your corner is your last line of defense. As a fellow fighter, I understand that. My brother is still learning to adjust on the fly. He’s learning, but there’s still things left to tweak.”