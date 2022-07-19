By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
IBF #9, WBO #14 122-pounder Sam Goodman (11-0, 6 KOs) returns to action on Wednesday against former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde (29-2, 15 KOs) over ten rounds at the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW with the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental titles up for grabs.
In other action hot 154-pound prospect Nikita Tszyu (2-0, 2 KOs) will clash with Ben Horn (4-4, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu. Ben Horn is the brother of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn
Televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports.
This is interesting. Nikita Tszyu’s brother beat Ben Horn’s brother. Now, Nikita has a chance to beat Ben. Very nice. This should be a good fight.