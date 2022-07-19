By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #9, WBO #14 122-pounder Sam Goodman (11-0, 6 KOs) returns to action on Wednesday against former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde (29-2, 15 KOs) over ten rounds at the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW with the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental titles up for grabs.

In other action hot 154-pound prospect Nikita Tszyu (2-0, 2 KOs) will clash with Ben Horn (4-4, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu. Ben Horn is the brother of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn

Televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports.