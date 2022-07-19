Heavyweight Robert Helenius, mentioned as a possible opponent for the return of former champion Deontay Wilder, is demanding a shot at the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. “I am rightfully the WBA mandatory, so of course I am interested in the Usyk vs Joshua winner. I definitely should be next,” Helenius told Sky Sports. “Every elimination bout after mine is bullshit. At this point, if we are not designated the mandatory after Usyk’s next fight, we will only have one option. My lawyers are very confident that the WBA have bungled this whole thing, so I am confident in my position.”
Helenius, who won a WBA eliminator against Adam Kownacki, then beat Kownacki again in a rematch, is currently rated WBA #2 behind Michael Hunter. WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is also a possible Helenius opponent if Dubois doesn’t directly face the Usyk-Joshua winner as part of the WBA’s title reduction plan.
ha ha. this title reduction plan has been in play for 5 years
I agree. Hellenius deserves a shot.
Helenius makes some decent points in his argument. Politics in boxing allows some fighters to jump in line especially when some other fighters have earned their dues for a title shot and are passed up. Helenius is not looking to fight for years, but understands the value in health, advancing age risks, and most of all, the best opportunities in the sport. He should get a crack at the winner of Usyk and Joshua. Helenius is a much better fighter than Trevor Bryan we saw a few weeks ago and Bryan was called a “champion”. Good grief, enough with the antics.
I agree Helenius is a better fighter than Bryan ( not a lot), but he doesn’t have much merits to face Usyk or Joshua for the heavyweight title. Just two wins over a chubby hyped Cownacky doesn’t justify that, while he has been overexposed (vs Chisora a good example) as a mediocre fighter several times, maybe a shot at the secondary title held by Daniel Dubois the most he should get.
Not a lot?? Are you kidding, the Nordic Nightmare would absolutely annihilate that joke of a human being, Bryan. Helenius is light years beyond Bryan. I’d give him a fair chance against AJ, he has very good power and could easily put AJ on his ass.
I don’t know about that Berserker. He got knocked out by Gerald Washington not too long ago.
Helenius – Kownacki 1 was a WBA eliminator and it won Helenius the WBA Gold championship. Michael Hunter – MIKE WILSON was a WBA eliminator. Dubois – Dignu was for the WBA interim title which they then voided and made the winner mandatory, so therefore, that fight was also a WBA eliminator and next up, Michael Hunter – Hughie Fury is also a WBA eliminator – the “FINAL eliminator”. Oh, and that doesn’t even include Trevor Bryan’s last four fights which have all been for a secondary version of the title. NONE of those guys have gotten a shot at the super champion and I’d be shocked if Helenius did.
Which WBA is he gonna sue?
The WBA that is in Panama and which made him their mandatory challenger, or the WBA that is incorporating in Texas, and will quite conveniently have none of the legal obligations of the Panamanian entity?
Chisora still waiting the rematch of the highway robbery of 2011
Burucho..You really think that fight was a robbery? I don’t. It was a typical Chisora fight where he had his moments but got peppered most of the fight.
“title reduction plan” is like a “weight loss plan”
Feasible to achieve the desired results but those responsible have to really want to get there. Or else the plan continues on indefinetly. The WBA wants the credit for cleaning up their own mess by doing a tiny bit here and there while allowing new problems to formulate