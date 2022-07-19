Heavyweight Robert Helenius, mentioned as a possible opponent for the return of former champion Deontay Wilder, is demanding a shot at the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. “I am rightfully the WBA mandatory, so of course I am interested in the Usyk vs Joshua winner. I definitely should be next,” Helenius told Sky Sports. “Every elimination bout after mine is bullshit. At this point, if we are not designated the mandatory after Usyk’s next fight, we will only have one option. My lawyers are very confident that the WBA have bungled this whole thing, so I am confident in my position.”

Helenius, who won a WBA eliminator against Adam Kownacki, then beat Kownacki again in a rematch, is currently rated WBA #2 behind Michael Hunter. WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is also a possible Helenius opponent if Dubois doesn’t directly face the Usyk-Joshua winner as part of the WBA’s title reduction plan.