By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán & President of the WBC

Julio César Chávez was born in a train wagon in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora into a humble and large family that eventually settled in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

He was a great athlete in his childhood, a good ballplayer, also a soccer player, and he even excelled at volleyball. His brothers boxed, and he used to go to see them at the gym, having no interest in this sport, until one day a bully picked a fight with him, and Julio kicked his ass.

“El Zurdo” López took him on as his first trainer, and Ramón Félix as his manager, welcoming him to the gym, and then developing one of the most formidable careers in boxing history.

Julio started his professional career after a very brief 14-fight stint as an amateur. He frequently fought in Culiacán and Tijuana, and in so doing, he was assuredly gaining his ranking in the World Boxing Council. Conquering the stage in California, USA, he managed to reach number six.

Azumah Nelson vacated The WBC world super featherweight championship, and my dad, José Sulaimán, made the decision to order the most feared fighter in the division, number one challenger Mario “Azabache” Martínez, against the undefeated but relatively unknown youngster Julio César Chávez.

Chavez had fled with his girlfriend Amalia to get married. They were in a motel when police cars came looking for him. The couple thought the worst, but no, it was Ramón Félix who mobilized everyone to find him, because the news had arrived that he was fighting the world title in just five weeks … so the honeymoon had to wait.

On September 13, 1984, Jimmy Lennon Jr. made his debut as a ring announcer; that was his first world championship fight, because his dad was at another show in New York, so Jimmy took the stage and also Jimmy’s Hall of Fame career began on that night.

Azabache Martínez entered the ring as the overwhelming favorite, but to everyone’s surprise, the fresh faced wonderkind overwhelmed him, forcing the Referee to stop the fight in the eighth round. The legend was born.

Julio Cesar was a unique boxer in many ways. Of his 115 professional fights, 37 were for the world championship, which is a Guinness Record. His loyalty to the World Boxing Council was exemplary. Of those 37 world title contests, 35 were WBC.

After defending his super featherweight championship 10 times, overcoming many problems making the weight, a great opportunity presented itself. Don King called on him to be the main event at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, against Edwin “El Chapo” Rosario.

The problem was that Rosario was champion of another organization. Julio called Don José and asked his permission to take such fight as a great opportunity to develop his career, and my father immediately supported him so that his career could progress. This is how Julio conquered his second championship at lightweight. After this he returned home with the lightweight world championship and fought against his dear friend and compadre, José Luis Ramírez.

Julio eventually moved up to super lightweight, where he spent much of his career. He unified the crown against Meldrick Taylor in which he signified his brilliance as the best in the world, pound-for-pound, in a dramatic fight that he was losing on the Judges’ cards, but with his indomitable warrior’s willpower, he knocked out the American with only two seconds left to go.

Then he neutralized the brash bravado of his verbose arch-rival Héctor “Macho” Camacho by beating him over 12 rounds, in a showcase classic which all of Mexico relished. From that fight on, El Ángel de la Independencia in Mexico City was surrounded by hosts of fans every time Julio stepped into the ring.

Another historic event was when Julio engulfed the Azteca Stadium with more than 136,000 spectators, a Guinness Record that still stands today. He TKOd Greg Haugen in five irresistible one-sided rounds.

Julio tried to win a fourth championship, but drew against Pernell Whitaker at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and after that, little by little, his career took a downward curve, in sports and in his life as well. He finished his career with an extraordinary 107 wins, six losses and two draws.

Did you know?

The greatest triumph of Julio’s life continues to be enjoyed day after day. He has now been completely sober for 13 years, and dedicates himself to helping people who need to overcome the demons of addictions, in his two rehabilitation clinics called “Baja del Sol”. The great Mexican champion shows a passion, empathy and his humanity in helping thousands of people recover and reclaim their lives.

Miriam came into his life as a blessing. She is his companion, his adoration and the joy of his life. She is a wonderful woman who walks with and beside Julio.

This past Tuesday, July 12, Julio Cesar Chavez celebrated his 60th birthday, and he was accompanied by friends, champions and admirers in a wonderful event. The Peña brothers, who have been instrumental in his recovery and success in his new life, were in attendance; José Carlos Montibeller, who accompanies Julio in new challenges and dreams, gave him a celebration as he deserves; in addition, to also celebrate his own birthday, the 60/30 party.

Many dear people accompanied him: Yolanda Andrade, “El Hijo” del Santo, Carlos Mercenario, Miguel Cotto, Jesús Mena, Fernando Platas, Pablo González, Edith Márquez, “La Chiquita” González, Pipino Cuevas, Fernando Beltrán, Oswaldo Kuchle, Pepe Gómez, as well as many friends of the media such as José Luis Camarillo, Rodolfo Vargas, Salvador Rodríguez, Antonio Rosique, Diego Martínez, Alfredo Dominguez Muro, and others.

Videos with heartfelt messages were shown from Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Canelo Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso, and even the influencer, Abdu Rozik.

My family was present to celebrate with Julio, to pay tribute to our great idol and our friend. My brother Héctor and sister Lucy, my nephews Pepe Toño and Andrés, and of course, my wife Christiane, and our sons José and Mauricio.

Today’s anecdote:

Julio was like a son for my dad. Don Jose adored him; he enjoyed his triumphs to the fullest and suffered due to his personal and addiction problems. My brother Héctor always remembers when he was with Don José as the super featherweight title became vacant, and my dad ordered Chávez’s fight against El Azabache, and Héctor reproached him, saying that he was going to hurt him. “You don’t know what you’re saying my son, that kid is a great fighter; I’ve seen him, when the bell rings he transforms into a punching whirlwind. It will be a very worthy fight and I don’t doubt Julio will win.”

Julio visited my dad several times when we were in intensive care at the UCLA Los Angeles hospital. The last time was on December 29, 2013, a little before Don José left us. I will never forget that moment when my father saw Julio with a big smile and told him: “My dear Julio, I am the happiest man in the world to see you clean and sober. You will forever be my greatest battling champion. Now you can walk tall with dignity through the streets with the adoration of the people for everything you have achieved. Keep it up, my dear Julio.”

