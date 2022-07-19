Boxing returns on August 6 to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland, as rising super featherweight Jordan “Short Dog” White (13-1, 10 KOs) takes on Derrick Murray (16-5-1, 5 KOs) for the WBC USNBC super featherweight title in the main event. In the 10-round co-feature, Demond Nicholson (25-4-1, 21 KOs) will take on Christopher Brooker (16-11, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight fight. Tickets for the marathon eleven-bout Jeter Promotions event are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at axs.com.
