September 4, 2021
Boxing News

Warrington-Lara ends in technical draw

Warrington-Lara ends in technical draw
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The rematch between former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (23-2-1, 16 KOs) ended in a two round technical draw on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. A second round head clash left Lara with a deep cut over his left eye and the bout was stopped.

Disappointing ending for Warrington and about 20,000 hometown fans, as Warrington was hoping to avenge his surprising knockout loss to Lara in a keep-busy fight in February.

Results from Liverpool, England
Taylor keeps undisputed women's lightweight title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I don’t recall Josh clenching on the first flight. And it wouldn’t be fair for Lara fighting in those conditions.

    Reply

  • I’m wondering if they let this go or run it back in December or January and have these two fight three times inside of a year.

    Reply

  • Too bad, I was looking forward to this one.

    I think it’s best for Josh to move on from Lara because he can’t win, in Lara he’s found a fighter with the style and skills he can’t beat.

    Reply
    • >