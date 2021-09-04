The rematch between former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (23-2-1, 16 KOs) ended in a two round technical draw on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. A second round head clash left Lara with a deep cut over his left eye and the bout was stopped.
Disappointing ending for Warrington and about 20,000 hometown fans, as Warrington was hoping to avenge his surprising knockout loss to Lara in a keep-busy fight in February.
Shit Happens.
I don’t recall Josh clenching on the first flight. And it wouldn’t be fair for Lara fighting in those conditions.
Not surprised if his cheeks were clenched after what happened last time.
I’m wondering if they let this go or run it back in December or January and have these two fight three times inside of a year.
Third time I see Katie Taylor fight and I have to say
….she does not live up to the hype!
It’s women’s boxing….
Too bad, I was looking forward to this one.
I think it’s best for Josh to move on from Lara because he can’t win, in Lara he’s found a fighter with the style and skills he can’t beat.