The rematch between former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (23-2-1, 16 KOs) ended in a two round technical draw on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. A second round head clash left Lara with a deep cut over his left eye and the bout was stopped.

Disappointing ending for Warrington and about 20,000 hometown fans, as Warrington was hoping to avenge his surprising knockout loss to Lara in a keep-busy fight in February.