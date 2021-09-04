Undisputed female lightweight ruler Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) defended her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and crowns by shutout ten round unanimous decision against mandatory challenger Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. The 38-year-old Han was never a threat, but she was savvy enough to often thwart Taylor’s aggressions. Taylor was credited with a knockdown in round eight which Han disputed and replays seemed to back her up. Scores were 100-89 on all three cards. Six straight decisions for Taylor.
Taylor had issues landing clean punches. Serrano is going to bully her in the ring
Han seemed to have won at least a round in the fight.