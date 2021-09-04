Unbeaten WBC #11, WBA #12, WBO #13 welterweight Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Adrian “El Tigre” Granados (21-9-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. Benn pressed the action while the crafty Granados moved around the ring and occasionally engaged. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 as Benn retained his WBA Continental title. Benn and Granados were originally supposed to clash July 31, but the fight was postponed after Benn got COVID.

Lightweight Maxi Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) dethroned IBO beltholder Jovanni Straffon (24-4-1, 17 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Hughes rocked Straffon in round five, but couldn’t get him out of there. Scores were 120-107, 120-107, 119-109.

Popular female bantamweight Ebanie Bridges 7-1, 3 KOs) edged Mailys Gangloff (5-3, 2 KOs) over eight rounds. Score was 77-76.

Super bantamweight prospect Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round TKO over “The Magic Man” Zahid Hussain (16-2, 2 KOs) in an all-Leeds clash. Southpaw Price dropped Hussain with a right hook at the end of round one. After putting Hussein down again in round two, the bout was stopped during Price’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:33.

Undefeated super bantamweight Jack Bateson (14-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Felix Garcia (7-3-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds. Bateson recovered from a round two knockdown to win 58-56.

Super welterweight Brandon Stansfield (2-0, 0 KOs) won a four-rounder over journeyman MJ Hall (2-63-2, 0 KOs). Score: 40-36. Hall just fought last week.

Light heavyweight Mali Wright won his pro debut by TKO2 against Antony Woolery (2-7, 0 KOs). Woolery called it quits after round two.