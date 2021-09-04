Unbeaten WBC #11, WBA #12, WBO #13 welterweight Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Adrian “El Tigre” Granados (21-9-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. Benn pressed the action while the crafty Granados moved around the ring and occasionally engaged. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 as Benn retained his WBA Continental title. Benn and Granados were originally supposed to clash July 31, but the fight was postponed after Benn got COVID.
Lightweight Maxi Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) dethroned IBO beltholder Jovanni Straffon (24-4-1, 17 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Hughes rocked Straffon in round five, but couldn’t get him out of there. Scores were 120-107, 120-107, 119-109.
Popular female bantamweight Ebanie Bridges 7-1, 3 KOs) edged Mailys Gangloff (5-3, 2 KOs) over eight rounds. Score was 77-76.
Super bantamweight prospect Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round TKO over “The Magic Man” Zahid Hussain (16-2, 2 KOs) in an all-Leeds clash. Southpaw Price dropped Hussain with a right hook at the end of round one. After putting Hussein down again in round two, the bout was stopped during Price’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:33.
Undefeated super bantamweight Jack Bateson (14-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Felix Garcia (7-3-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds. Bateson recovered from a round two knockdown to win 58-56.
Super welterweight Brandon Stansfield (2-0, 0 KOs) won a four-rounder over journeyman MJ Hall (2-63-2, 0 KOs). Score: 40-36. Hall just fought last week.
Light heavyweight Mali Wright won his pro debut by TKO2 against Antony Woolery (2-7, 0 KOs). Woolery called it quits after round two.
MJ Hall busts his ass off every time he gets in the ring. Yes, he loses most of his fights. However, he was only stopped 5 times. He gives an honest effort in each match. He does not do drugs. He does not cheat. He does not try to cheat the government. He does not ask for free rent or anything like that.
MJ Hall, you are a man’s man. I salute you.
Ebanie Bridges is the only boxer I don’t mind getting debatable decisions
Why is that?