Ugas to be honored in Miami WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugás will be honored with the “Key to the City” of Miami by Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday, September 7 at 3:30 p.m. Ugás defeated ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao on August 21, 2021, to retain his title in a fight seen by millions around the world. Benn defeats Granados by decision Indongo stopped by Mwakinyo

