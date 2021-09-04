Former unified super lightweight champion Julius Indongo (23-4, 12 KOs) was stopped by Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs) in round four on Friday at Kilimanjaro Hall in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania. A barrage of punches by Mwakinyo prompted the referee to halt the fight. Indongo, 38, has now lost four of his last five fights.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Indongo didn’t last too long, but he dominated Ricky Burns in his backyard and had that horrible knockout of Troyanovsky in Russia. Hopefully he made some good money and saved a bit, might be time to call it a day.
I was just about to write that 🙂