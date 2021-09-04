Indongo stopped by Mwakinyo Former unified super lightweight champion Julius Indongo (23-4, 12 KOs) was stopped by Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs) in round four on Friday at Kilimanjaro Hall in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania. A barrage of punches by Mwakinyo prompted the referee to halt the fight. Indongo, 38, has now lost four of his last five fights. Ugas to be honored in Miami Carrasco decisions Perez in Argentina

