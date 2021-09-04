Carrasco decisions Perez in Argentina The ten round main event saw prospect Juan Javier Carrasco (11-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decision countryman Geradon Antonio Perez (9-2, 2 KOs) to retain his IBF Latino lightweight title. The official scores were 97-93 2xs 98-92. The event took place at the Club Atletico y Biblioteca River Plate, Bell Ville, Cordoba, Argentina. Rounding out the undercard. Diego Maximiliano Ramello TKO 4 Matias Ezequiel Sami 6 rounds welterweights Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez DQ 4 Santiago Damian Sanchez 6 rounds super welterweights Diego Alberto Ruiz TKO 1 Miguel Angel Salazar 4 rounds welterweights (Salazar down 3xs) Franco Ezequiel Acosta UD Jose Luis Yana 6 rounds cruiserweights Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz TKO 1 Daniel Alberto Diaz 6 rounds super bantamweights Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising Oscar Valdez Statement

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

