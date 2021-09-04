The ten round main event saw prospect Juan Javier Carrasco (11-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decision countryman Geradon Antonio Perez (9-2, 2 KOs) to retain his IBF Latino lightweight title. The official scores were 97-93 2xs 98-92. The event took place at the Club Atletico y Biblioteca River Plate, Bell Ville, Cordoba, Argentina.
Rounding out the undercard.
Diego Maximiliano Ramello TKO 4 Matias Ezequiel Sami 6 rounds welterweights
Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez DQ 4 Santiago Damian Sanchez 6 rounds super welterweights
Diego Alberto Ruiz TKO 1 Miguel Angel Salazar 4 rounds welterweights (Salazar down 3xs)
Franco Ezequiel Acosta UD Jose Luis Yana 6 rounds cruiserweights
Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz TKO 1 Daniel Alberto Diaz 6 rounds super bantamweights
Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising