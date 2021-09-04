My people,

I have never used banned substances to enhance my performance. I have never done it. I have been respectful of the anti-doping rules since I was an amateur, Olympian, and now professional.

Since I became world champion in 2016, l have been VADA-tested more than 30 times. I insisted — in writing — on VADA testing for myself and Robson Conceicao for this fight.

I would like to thank my manager Frank Espinoza, Top Rank, Eddy Reynoso and my entire team for standing by me throughout this process.

I would also like to thank the Pascua Yaqui Boxing Commission for the due process in hearing my case.

I will happily comply with the stipulations set forth by the World Boxing Council, to collaborate in the programs, tests, and other activities required of me.

See you on September 10th in the ﬁrst defense of my WBC world title in Tucson, Arizona.