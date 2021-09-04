By TMZ.com

Update 2: De la Hoya just posted a video from his hospital bed. ODLH wrote … “Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend…preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”

Update 1: Our Oscar sources tell us the boxing legend — despite being fully vaccinated — has been hit hard by COVID … and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort, TMZ Sports has learned. 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to step in and box Belfort on September 11 on Triller, our sources tell us.

The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission. If the commission does not sanction the match, we’re told the entire event will still go down … but it’ll be moved to Florida.