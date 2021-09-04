Update 2: De la Hoya just posted a video from his hospital bed. ODLH wrote … “Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend…preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”
Update 1: Our Oscar sources tell us the boxing legend — despite being fully vaccinated — has been hit hard by COVID … and is receiving treatment in the hospital.
Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort, TMZ Sports has learned. 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to step in and box Belfort on September 11 on Triller, our sources tell us.
The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission. If the commission does not sanction the match, we’re told the entire event will still go down … but it’ll be moved to Florida.
“despite being fully vaccinated”
Oscar got lucky, he was in for a beating!! I was looking forward to seeing it also. Oh well.
Can you imagine if someone told you in 1997, when DeLaHoya was emerging as a Superstar and an already aging Holyfield was experiencing a re-birth after his upsets over Tyson, that 24 years later, Holyfield would be stepping in as a replacement for Oscar in a fight? I would have thought that person was on acid!
Bullshit. That’s Oscar I’m bed nursing a major hangover!! He looks plastered drunk…
Wouldn’t be surprised if this is all an act…
Despite Holyfield’s age, Belfort is up for a beating…
It’s okay guys Oscar will be fine. Remember, the vaccine is not designed to prevent you from getting covid it’s designed to stop you dying from covid. Oscar is lucky to be fully vaccinated otherwise he had a 1 in 800 chance of passing.