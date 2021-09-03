At the 2012 Association of Boxing Commission (ABC) meeting in Clearwater, Florida the ABC unanimously voted to adopt (Pascua Yaqui Tribe was present) the World Anti-Doping (WADA) Prohibited List and took an important step in the prevention of abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in combat sports.

President of the ABC Board, Mike Mazzuli has announced the Association of Boxing Commissions concurs with the findings of the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Athletic Commission and its Executive Director Ernie Gallardo in allowing WBC world champion Oscar Valdez to fight on September 10, 2021.

WADA banned substances are broken into two categories.

The first category (out of competition) are substances that are banned both in and out of competition. (For example, steroids, steroid derivatives and masking agents which hinder detection of banned substances.)

The second category (in competition) are substances which are only banned in competition. The term competition: “the period commencing at 11:59 pm on the day before a competition in which the athlete is scheduled to participate through the end of such competition and sample collection process related to such competition.”

The drug in question regarding Oscar Valdez, Phentermine, is not a prohibited substance unless there is a positive test taken during the period of the “in competition” testing. Mr. Valdez tested positive for that drug on August 13, 2021, which is over one month prior to the ﬁght on September 10, 2021. He tested negative on subsequent tests.

Again, the ABC supports the ruling by the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Athletic Department in allowing Oscar Valdez to fight.