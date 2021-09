Weights from Hermosillo, Mexico Daniel Valladares 108.7 vs. José Javier Torres 109.1

Iván García 110.2 vs. Yahir Frank 110.2

Monserrat Alarcón 102.5 vs. Tania Itzel García 104 Venue: Parque La Ruina, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: Zanfer, 2M Promotions

TV: TV Azteca (Mexico) ABC supports decision to let Oscar Valdez fight Weights from Long Island

