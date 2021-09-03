Due to a medical issue concerning his opponent, the previously scheduled main event featuring Cletus Seldin will no longer take place on Saturday night.
Alex Vargas 142.2 vs. Alejandro Munera 143.6
Lou Maietta 173 vs. Perez Aughtry 177
Ayanna Tramont 159.4 vs. Miranda Barber 159.4
Venue: Huntington Hilton, Melville, NY
Promoter: Star Boxing
TV: PPV
Ok, I got the low down! I previously expressed my dismay at this card being PPV and couldn’t possibly be more than $19.99. I just looked it up and it’s a very reasonable $14.99! I still ain’t buying it, but I’m glad they’re not out to rob those that do. Seldin kinda reminds me of a 140lb version of Queens Heavyweight Vinny Maddolone-a New York heavy hitter with the New York attitude and personality to boot. I can’t believe Seldin beat Zab Judah, albeit a badly faded version, but a win over Zab is impressive. That will probably be the highlight of his career.