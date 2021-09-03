Due to a medical issue concerning his opponent, the previously scheduled main event featuring Cletus Seldin will no longer take place on Saturday night.

Alex Vargas 142.2 vs. Alejandro Munera 143.6

Lou Maietta 173 vs. Perez Aughtry 177

Ayanna Tramont 159.4 vs. Miranda Barber 159.4

Venue: Huntington Hilton, Melville, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: PPV