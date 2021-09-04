September 4, 2021
Boxing News

Results from Liverpool, England

Super featherweight Marcel “The Chosen One” Braithwaite (10-3, 0 KOs) won a four round decision over Taka Bembere (1-18, 1 KO) in the main event at the Olympia in Liverpool, England. Score was 40-35. The bout was reduced from six to four rounds.

Welterweight Andy Colquhoun (15-2-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Naeem Ali (2-73-1, 1 KO) over four rounds 40-36.

Featherweight Michael Walton won his pro debut against Ricky Leach (3-55-1, 0 KOs). Score was 40-36.

Debuting super welterweight Tom Rafferty topped Josh Cook (0-3, 0 KOs) over four 40-36.

FOX Weights from Minneapolis
Warrington-Lara ends in technical draw

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >