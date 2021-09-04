Super featherweight Marcel “The Chosen One” Braithwaite (10-3, 0 KOs) won a four round decision over Taka Bembere (1-18, 1 KO) in the main event at the Olympia in Liverpool, England. Score was 40-35. The bout was reduced from six to four rounds.

Welterweight Andy Colquhoun (15-2-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Naeem Ali (2-73-1, 1 KO) over four rounds 40-36.

Featherweight Michael Walton won his pro debut against Ricky Leach (3-55-1, 0 KOs). Score was 40-36.

Debuting super welterweight Tom Rafferty topped Josh Cook (0-3, 0 KOs) over four 40-36.