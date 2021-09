FOX Weights from Minneapolis Jesus Ramos 154.4 vs. Brian Mendoza 154.6

Starling Castillo 135 vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134.8

Armando Resendiz 163.8 vs. Marcos Hernandez 164 Iago Kiladze 226 vs. Mathew McKinney 251

Kyrone Davis 170.2 vs. Martez McGregor 169.8

Justin Cardona 137 vs. Jomar Robles 135.4

Travon Marshall 150.8 vs. Maycon Da Silva 151.6

Michael Angeletti 121.6 vs. Alexis Salido 121.2

VeShawn Owens 142.2 vs. Michael Ogundo 141.6 Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions

